An Ontario judge has rejected Ottawa’s attempt to adjourn a lawsuit challenging the use of solitary confinement in federal prisons.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), along with the Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies, are challenging the constitutionality of solitary confinement.

After the federal government introduced Bill C-56 in late June that would restrict how long inmates can be placed in solitary confinement, it then filed an application to delay the proceedings so that Parliament has time to consider the bill in the fall. Prisoner rights groups argue that the proposed legislation does not go far enough and that Canada remains committed to a broken and dangerous system.

Read more: Father tells B.C. court isolation caused son to hang himself while in solitary confinement

“Every day that this practice continues is a significant problem for the inmates of federal penitentiaries,” said Jonathan Lisus, a lawyer working on the case for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association. “The court’s recognition that the proposed legislation does not address the core constitutional issues in the case is something which the CCLA is very gratified about.”

In his decision released on Thursday, Associate Chief Justice Frank Marrocco said the amendments in the bill would not address all the concerns outlined in the lawsuit and therefore rejected the government’s request for adjournment.

The claim in Ontario argues that administrative segregation should be deemed illegal in many circumstances, including when it exceeds 15 days; when it isolates inmates under the age of 21 or suffering from mental illness; and when there is no independent arbiter.

The government failed in its attempt to adjourn a similar challenge in British Columbia last week, clearing the way for a trial to begin. Evidence has been heard in the Toronto claim, which will be formally argued in September. The judge has stated extensive evidentiary record has been filed and cross examinations are virtually completed.

Testimonies from both sides of the case have heard from a range of mental-health workers, Correctional Service Canada managers and professors.

The Globe and Mail has reported extensively on the prevalence and effects of solitary confinement, beginning with a 2014 investigation into the death by suicide of Edward Snowshoe after 162 days in a solitary cell.

The new bill was met with immediate criticism by prisoner rights groups, which argued that the legislation would leave too much discretion with a federal prison agency that has a history of neglecting inmates in solitary confinement.

With files from Sunny Dhillon

Report Typo/Error