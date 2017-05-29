An Ottawa hairstylist whose scissors tended to the tresses of some of the country’s biggest political players has died.

Rinaldo Canonico died Wednesday after undergoing heart surgery at an Ottawa hospital.

He was so gregarious and charismatic that he was known in political circles simply by his first name, Rinaldo. He was 82, although he often tried to keep his true age as secret as he did the stories that were shared by his famous clients.

“Anybody who’d ever met him wouldn’t forget him,” said Peter Clark, an international trade expert and close friend of Mr. Canonico and his wife, Pat. “He didn’t operate in half measures.”

For more than four decades, he tended the hair of MPs, senators, judges and celebrities in downtown Ottawa. Prime ministers including Stephen Harper, Brian Mulroney and Pierre Trudeau all reportedly sat in his chair, as did many of their wives. But it was his friendship with Mila Mulroney that brought him the most fame.

In 1993, he described how he kept her trademark brunette bob looking good, telling the Ottawa Citizen, “I add special-effects highlights with cellophane so her hair always looks shiny.”

The Mulroney government appointed him to the board of the federal Business Development Bank of Canada, sparking charges that the prime minister was so enamoured of patronage that he extended it as far as his wife’s hairstylist.

But the appointment was well deserved, Mr. Clark said: “He understood business.”

Mr. Canonico, who had a history of heart trouble and had been in hospital for some time, appeared to be doing better during a recent visit, Mr. Clark said.

Another friend said he sounded upbeat, but died suddenly Wednesday afternoon.

“He’d actually been fairly bubbly in the morning,” Mr. Clark said. “He went very quickly in the end.”

Mr. Canonico’s salon was once voted the best in Canada and his work was known around the world. His famous clients included Sophia Loren; Sarah, the Duchess of York; Queen Noor of Jordan; and even former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, whose signature bouffant was softened by his touch.

Mr. Clark said Mr. Canonico’s fame was no accident.

“He felt if you weren’t going to be the best at something, what was the point in doing it,” he said. “He set out to prove himself and he did it.”

Mr. Canonico arrived in Canada from Italy in 1956 at only 21, having already apprenticed in one of Italy’s best salons. He spent more than a decade cutting hair at the Ritz Hotel in Montreal before returning to Ottawa and setting up a salon at Place de Ville in 1968.

In 1993, he moved to the World Exchange Plaza and, in 2008, to a shop in the Byward Market that still bears his name.

His shops were franchised and there are now four locations in the city. Mr. Canonico himself stopped cutting hair more than five years ago, leasing out his Byward Market salon in 2012.

Beyond hair salons, he also owned several restaurants in Ottawa and was a community leader and frequent generous donor to local causes.

His wife, Pat, was by his side always, as his business partner. He also loved to cook and to golf and was determined to be great at both.

“He was a great man,” Mr. Clark said. “We miss him.”

To submit an I Remember: obit@globeandmail.com

Send us a memory of someone we have recently profiled on the Obituaries page. Please includeI Remember in the subject field.

Report Typo/Error