Police in Ottawa say they believe two homicides and a shooting that resulted in serious injuries may be connected.

They say officers responded at about 7 a.m. Monday to Queensway Carleton Hospital for a report of a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He remains in hospital in serious condition.

Shortly after this report, officers responding to a call in west-end Ottawa discovered the body of 26-year-old Abdulrahman Al-Shammari, who died of a gunshot wound.

At approximately noon, officers investigating an abandoned vehicle in the city’s west end found the body of 27-year-old Dirie Olol, also dead of a gunshot wound.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Elmhurst Park or Sir John A. MacDonald Parkway between Island Park Drive and Richmond Road on Monday morning to contact police.

Report Typo/Error