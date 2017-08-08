Pam Parsons lost her bid Tuesday to become Newfoundland and Labrador’s first female Speaker after challenging her boss’s preferred male candidate.

The first-term Liberal backbencher lost to Perry Trimper in a secret ballot in the legislature dominated by the majority governing Liberals in St. John’s.

An actual vote count was not released after the rare summer sitting to hold the election.

Trimper was the man Premier Dwight Ball had publicly tapped for the job.

Parsons, a 37-year-old former journalist, had said she wasn’t trying to sow internal rifts by running against the premier’s choice.

She said she was urged by House of Assembly members of all political stripes to put her name forward as the number of women in politics continues to lag.

After Trimper was announced as winner, Ball thanked Parsons in the legislature “for showing us democracy in action.”

Trimper also commended her and said he looks forward to working with all members and the public.

“This is the people’s house, and I look forward to doing what I can to support the people of our province.”

Parsons said in an earlier interview that she met with Ball on Thursday at her request.

“He encouraged me to make up my own mind.”

Provincial members of the Young Liberals of Canada at Memorial University of Newfoundland had also supported Parsons.

“We believe that she has the necessary skills to act as an effective non-partisan agent of the House, we believe that it is important that we elevate women to positions of power in our democratic institutions,” said a Facebook post Sunday signed by the branch.

Win or lose, Parsons said it was important to put her name forward.

“I believe it’s my democratic responsibility to offer myself, to be the best I can be. We should always look to improve and grow.”

“Absolutely not,” she said when asked if her move to challenge Trimper hints at dissent within Liberal ranks.

“I don’t look at this as, you know, going against the premier or going against my colleague Perry Trimper.”

Parsons described Trimper as “brilliant” and said he’s a friend.

The 40 members of the House of Assembly – of which one-quarter are women – voted for Speaker on Tuesday afternoon by secret ballot.

Just Trimper and Parsons were candidates, and the winner’s name was the only result revealed.

Current standings in the House of Assembly are 30 Liberals, seven Progressive Conservatives, two New Democrats, and one Independent.

