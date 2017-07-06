An expert panel that reviewed the military’s mental-health programs is calling on the Canadian Armed Forces to pour additional resources into preventing suicides.

The panel, which included mental-health experts from several Canadian and American universities along with representatives of the Forces and the Department of Veterans Affairs, has made 11 recommendations in a 35-page report that was released by the military on Thursday.

The 15-member group is proposing that the military hire a suicide-prevention co-ordinator who would be responsible for identifying gaps in mental-health services and strategies for foiling suicides. The co-ordinator should also be tasked with developing a registry that monitors suicide attempts, which isn’t properly tracked in the Forces.

The panel’s other recommendations include requiring the military’s family doctors to screen patients for suicidal thoughts and providing better support to soldiers who are being discharged, often a vulnerable and uncertain time for military members.

The Forces have accepted all of the panel’s recommendations. The military is currently working with Veterans Affairs to develop a joint suicide-prevention strategy.

More than 70 Canadian military members and veterans who served on the Afghanistan mission have taken their own lives, an ongoing Globe and Mail investigation has uncovered. Suicide is complicated and there are many factors that contribute to a death. But the newspaper’s profiles of 31 of the soldiers lost to suicide showed that many were dealing with post-traumatic stress or other mental illnesses connected to their experiences during deployment.

The Forces’ own statistics show the prevalence of suicide has increased in recent years in the Canadian army, which shouldered the bulk of Canada’s combat operations during the lengthy Afghanistan mission, which ended in 2014.

The crude suicide rate among regular Force males in the army was 33.32 per 100,000 from 2002 to 2015, nearly 2.6 times that of the non-army branches.

The picture is less clear among veterans. Suicides of former soldiers are not regularly tracked in Canada, but a new system is being developed and is expected to report for the first time at the end of this year. The country’s only comprehensive look at veteran suicides revealed that 78 per cent of 934 military suicides documented from 1972 to 2006 involved those who had been released from the Forces.

Compared with the general population, the suicide rate was 1.42 times higher among male vets and 2.5 times higher among female vets.

