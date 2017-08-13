Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Pastor Hyeon Soo Lim waves to the congregation as he arrives at the Light Presbyterian Church in Mississauga, Ont., on Aug. 13, 2017. (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Canadian Press

A Canadian pastor freed from a North Korean prison was met with cheers as he waded through a mob of people at church this morning, making his first public appearance since arriving home.

Hyeon Soo Lim is attending the Sunday service at the Light Presbyterian Church in Mississauga, Ont., where he works as a pastor.

He had been serving a life sentence of hard labour for alleged anti-state activities when he was released last week on what the North Korean government described as “sick bail.”

Outside the church before the service, Lim told a group of reporters that he’s proud to be a Canadian.

He made the appearance just one day after arriving home on a small government aircraft yesterday morning.

His family wouldn’t comment on his health at the time of his arrival.

