Toronto Pastor Hyeon Soo Lim has landed back in Canada Saturday, after being freed from a labour camp in North Korea earlier this week.

“He is landed and resting,” family spokesperson Lisa Pak said in an email statement Saturday morning, noting that Mr. Lim had requested a private reunion with his family – whom he had not seen since 2015 when he was sentenced to a life of hard labour, after being accused of trying to overthrow the regime.

Family members will hold a press conference in Mississauga Saturday afternoon at the Light Korean Presbyterian Church in Mississauga. Mr. Lim is expected to attend a service at the church on Sunday morning.

Mr. Lim, who is in his early 60s, was released from prison on Wednesday, freed on “sick bail” after a Canadian delegation led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national security adviser Daniel Jean visited the country to discuss his case.

Mr. Trudeau so far has said only that he is “pleased and relieved” about Mr. Lim’s release, declining to go into detail, citing operational security considerations.

“The government of Canada was actively engaged on Mr. Lim’s case at all levels,” he said. “In particular, I want to thank Sweden, our protecting power in North Korea, for assisting us.”

“We are grateful to all parties involved; Prime Minister Trudeau, Minister [Chrystia] Freeland, and all the public servants in Global Affairs who have worked behind the scenes with North Korean authorities to bring Reverend Lim home,” Ms. Pak said in a statement Thursday.

“We would also like to extend a particular thank you to Ambassador Torkel Stiernlöf and the staff at the Swedish Embassy for their tireless efforts and critical role in securing his release. There is a long way to go in terms of Reverend Lim’s healing.”

The pastor, who served in one of the largest churches in Canada, had travelled to North Korea regularly on humanitarian missions before his detainment.

The release comes at a time of swirling international tension in Pyongyang, Steven Denney, a doctoral fellow at the Munk School of Global Affairs’ Asian Institute, has said it is possible that Mr. Lim’s release was intended as a goodwill message, to try to portray itself as a country capable of reasonable negotiation.

“I think that North Korea understood that it was on thinner ice than usual,” he said, referencing the case of Otto Warmbier, an American University student who fell into a coma while imprisoned in North Korea – he was released June 13, but died six days later.

Mr. Lim’s family had grown increasingly concerned for his wellbeing following the death of Mr. Warmbier. Ms. Pak confirmed that Mr. Lim – who is said to suffer from high blood pressure and is believed to have lost a significant amount of weight since his capture – will be receiving medical attention.

It’s possible the regime is being more cautious with Mr. Lim’s health problems, Mr. Denney said.

“That incident met with major U.S. and international backlash against North Korea. It catalyzed discussions over additional human-rights-focused sanctions and prompted countries to re-evaluate their policies on tourism to the North,” said Andrea Berger, senior research associate at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies.

U.S. President Donald Trump set a confrontational tone Tuesday, when he said the United States would respond to North Korean threats “with fire and fury the world has never seen.”

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has pledged Canada’s support to the United States, calling North Korea’s nuclear missile program “a grave threat to the world.”

“What North Korea is doing is absolutely unacceptable, and is posing an unacceptable security threat both in the region and to the entire world,” Ms. Freeland said Friday in Edmonton, after a meeting with agriculture groups in the lead-up to next week’s North American free-trade talks.

“We are also very clear that we stand by all of our allies, very much including the United States. When they are threatened, we are there.”

