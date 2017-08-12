Toronto Pastor Hyeon Soo Lim is at home “in good health and good spirits,” after being freed from a labour camp in North Korea earlier this week, his family said.

“We’re extremely happy. We’re ecstatic and joyful that my father is now home,” James Lim, his son, said at a press conference at the Light Korean Presbyterian Church in Mississauga on Saturday.

Mr. Lim, 62, was freed Wednesday on “sick bail” after a Canadian delegation led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national security adviser Daniel Jean visited the country to discuss his case — more than a year and a half after the pastor was sentenced to a life of hard labour in North Korea after being accused of trying to overthrow the regime.

James thanked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government for securing his father’s release — a process he described as a “delicate dance,” and a reunion he described as “surreal.”

Mr. Lim was met privately by his family and members of his church community when he landed at the airport late Saturday morning.

“It was amazing to see him hold my daughter for the first time ... to be able to witness that,” James said. His daughter, Mr. Lim’s only grandchild, was born just less than a year ago.

The focus for Mr. Lim on his first day home has been on reconnecting with family, James said, noting that they “haven’t gotten into details yet” about his ordeal in prison.

“We asked him what was the first thing he wanted to do, and he said he wanted to stop by a Tim Hortons for a coffee and a donut,” James said.

Mr. Lim is planning to attend a service at the church on Sunday morning.

James said that the experience in North Korea has only strengthened his father’s faith.

“He had about 2,700 meals on his own, in isolation. Through those times, he was able to spend time with God,” he said.

Mr. Lim, who served in one of the largest churches in Canada, had travelled to North Korea regularly on humanitarian missions before his detainment. His focus there, family friend Lisa Pak said, was food and nutrition sustainability.

“We should never forget about the North Korean people,” James stressed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he is "pleased and relieved" about Mr. Lim's release, declining to go into detail, citing operational security considerations.

“The government of Canada was actively engaged on Mr. Lim’s case at all levels,” he said. “In particular, I want to thank Sweden, our protecting power in North Korea, for assisting us."

Global Affairs Canada issued a statement Saturday that they “will continue to support [Mr. Lim] and his family now that he has returned. At this time, we continue to ask that Mr. Lim’s family’s request for privacy be respected.”

The release comes at a time of swirling international tension in Pyongyang.

Steven Denney, a doctoral fellow at the Munk School of Global Affairs’ Asian Institute, has said it is possible that Mr. Lim's release was intended as a goodwill message, to try to portray itself as a country capable of reasonable negotiation.

“I think that North Korea understood that it was on thinner ice than usual,” he said, referencing the case of Otto Warmbier, an American university student who fell into a coma while imprisoned in North Korea. He was released June 13, but died six days later.

It’s possible the regime is being more cautious with Mr. Lim’s health problems, Mr. Denney said.

On Saturday, James acknowledged that his family felt an added “urgency” following the death of Mr. Warmbier, but that they placed their trust in the hands of the Canadian government.

Now that he is home, he said his father — who is said to suffer from high blood pressure and is believed to have lost a significant amount of weight since his detainment — will be receiving a medical checkup.

Asked at Saturday’s press conference whether this or other tensions in North Korea led to Mr. Lim’s release, Ms. Pak said it would be difficult to pinpoint.

“We are very fortunate our story ended this way,” she said simply.

