Patrick Brown drops out of Ontario PC leadership race

Patrick Brown has dropped his bid to recapture the leadership of Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party.

"It has become increasingly evident that my participation in this democratic race has, for some, become a source of distraction from the real goal of replacing the tired Liberal government with a pragmatic, moderate, fiscally responsible alternative," Mr. Brown said in a statement posted on Twitter, only 10 days after entering the race to win back his old job.

The chairman of the party's leadership committee confirmed on Monday that Mr. Brown had withdrawn from the race. The move comes just over a month after he resigned as leader over allegations of sexual misconduct with two women.

Hartley Lefton, the chairman of the committee, announced via a Tweet on Monday that he had received a letter that also went to the PC Party president and Ontario's Chief Electoral Officer "from [Patrick Brown] announcing his withdrawal from the [leadership] race."

Moments after Mr. Brown's withdrawal from the race was announced, party interim leader Vic Fedeli said in a statement that the former leader had made the right move.

"I want to thank Patrick Brown for making the right decision for himself and the Ontario PC Party," Interim Leader Vic Fedeli said in a statement shortly after the announcement. "He is right to focus on clearing his name."

On Feb. 16 – the same day Mr. Brown jumped into the leadership race – Mr. Fedeli removed his predecessor as a member of the Tory caucus, leaving him sitting in the legislature as an independent.

Since his resignation in late January, Mr. Brown has faced questions about his personal finances and allegations of meddling in local nomination races. The province's integrity commissioner is conducting an inquiry into Mr. Brown's disclosure of his personal finances. After replacing Mr. Brown, Mr. Fedeli said that "rot" had been allowed to grow in Ontario's Official Opposition on Mr. Brown's watch.

However, that did not stop Mr. Brown in his bid to reclaim his leadership. Over the past week, the 39-year-old politician from the Barrie area has said he had cleared his name and was ready to lead the party to victory against Premier Kathleen Wynne in an election expected in June.

"I think my name has been cleared, and now it's about getting Ontario back on track," Mr. Brown told reporters at PC Party headquarters on Feb. 16, flanked by his sisters Stephanie and Fiona Brown. "This isn't about me, this isn't about the PC Party. This is about making sure that on June 7, the Progressive Conservative Party is successful."

In the days that followed, Mr. Brown held an energetic campaign launch near Toronto, joined on stage by 18 candidates nominated to run for the party in the next election. A party vetting committee approved Mr. Brown's bid for the Tory leadership on Feb. 21. However, Tory MPP Lisa Thompson, a member of the committee, later told The Globe and Mail she felt the process was "manipulated" to ensure Mr. Brown could enter.

The race to lead the PC Party has been chaotic, partly due to the compressed time frame, which requires a process that usually takes months to be held in only a few weeks so the new leader can prepare for the general election.

Along with Mr. Brown, four candidates entered the race: former Toronto councillor Doug Ford; former Tory MPP Christine Elliott; political newcomer Caroline Mulroney; and Tanya Granic Allen, an activist who opposes Ontario's new sex education curriculum.

Mr. Brown's entry into the race had been opposed strongly by Ms. Mulroney and Ms. Granic Allen. Ms. Elliott, the presumptive front-runner without Mr. Brown, has been more muted in her criticism of the former leader. Her campaign co-chair, MPP Todd Smith, said on Monday that "mudslinging was not her style."

On Feb. 19, The Globe reported that Mr. Brown had discussed a $375,000 transaction with a future PC candidate. Under the proposed deal, Mr. Brown was to sell an interest in a restaurant he partly owns and some Aeroplan miles to Jass Johal, a Brampton paralegal who went on to become a Tory candidate.

The proposed transaction occurred around the time Mr. Brown bought a home on Lake Simcoe's Shanty Bay for $2.3-million. Mr. Brown told The Globe in an e-mail that "no deal was ever done," and Mr. Johal did not return several e-mails and phone messages.

When asked how he could afford the house on his salary of $180,886 a year as leader of the Official Opposition, Mr. Brown responded in the e-mail: "Like many people in Ontario, I received help from my family purchasing my home."

After the proposed transaction was reported, it formed part of a complaint Tory MPP Randy Hillier filed with the province's integrity commissioner. The watchdog's office confirmed on Monday that it is looking into Mr. Brown's finances.

Mr. Brown was forced to step down in January after CTV News aired allegations of sexual misconduct with two women. He is now suing the network over the story and has accused CTV News of fabricating a "malicious and false report." The network changed a key aspect of its report that aired on the evening of Jan. 24, reporting later that one of the women said she was not under the legal drinking age or in high school during one of the alleged incidents, as originally reported. CTV said it stands by its reporting.

After the initial CTV story, Tory MPPs were unanimous during a conference call late on Jan. 24 that Mr. Brown had to resign, and told him he would either put out a statement saying he was stepping down or caucus would issue a statement, according to senior party insiders. Mr. Brown initially resisted, according to the insiders, but when the conference call resumed early on the morning of Jan. 25, Mr. Brown agreed to resign.