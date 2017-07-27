Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Passengers line up at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Tuesday January 7, 2014. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/CP)
Passengers line up at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Tuesday January 7, 2014. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/CP)

Ground crew at Toronto's Pearson airport votes on offer, could go on strike Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

About 700 ground crew at Canada’s busiest airport could be setting up picket lines later today.

The members of Teamsters Local 419, who include baggage handlers, cargo handlers, cabin cleaners and other ground staff at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, are voting on a contract offer from their employer, Swissport.

If the workers reject Swissport’s offer – as recommended by their union – they could walk off the job as early as tonight.

For subscribers: Toronto’s Pearson airport plans massive transit hub

Union spokesman Christopher Monette says picket lines would be set up at Pearson’s Terminal 3 and a cargo terminal near Swissport’s administrative offices.

The workers who could go on strike also include some who tow planes for the 30 airlines Swissport services at Pearson.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority says it has a contingency plan in place in the event of a strike or labour disruption by the Swissport workers.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: Money Monitor: The risks of hidden city travel ticketing (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular