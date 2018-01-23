 Skip to main content

Pierre Karl Peladeau evasive about potential return to politics

Pierre-Karl Peladeau speaks to the media at the legislature in Quebec City on Feb. 16, 2016.

Jacques Boissinot/THE CANADIAN PRESS

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

Quebec telecom and media magnate Pierre Karl Peladeau is remaining coy about a potential return to politics.

The ex-leader of the Parti Quebecois tells Radio-Canada he remains ready to help out but has not made any decisions.

Peladeau said in an interview today he stepped down as party leader against his will in May 2016 because of family reasons and while he was separating from his partner.

The head of Quebecor Inc. said things have changed since his resignation and that his nine-year-old daughter has urged him to make a return to politics.

Peladeau notes, however, the PQ already has a leader and that he would let his former colleagues continue their projects with the party.

Jean-Francois Lisee's PQ has fallen to third place in public opinion polls, significantly behind the Liberals and the Coalition Avenir Quebec.

Quebec's provincial election is scheduled for Oct.1.

