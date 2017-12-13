Plane crashes in northern Saskatchewan with 25 people on board, no fatalities reported

RCMP say a plane with 25 people on board has crashed in northern Saskatchewan.
Police say the plane crashed shortly after taking off around 6:15 p.m. at the Fond du Lac airport.
Mounties say the plane went down about one kilometre from the airstrip.
Initial reports say a number of people have been hurt but there were not fatalities.
Emergency first responders are helping the 22 passengers and three crew members and Royal Canadian Air Force Search and Rescue technicians are on there way.
Fond du Lac is a remote mainly Dene community located on the east side of Lake Athabasca.
