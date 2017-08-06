Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

An Air Canada Airbus A321-211 is seen taking off from Pearson International Airport on Friday, July 28, 2017. Air Canada says two airplanes clipped wings at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Saturday evening. (Christopher Katsarov/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Air Canada says two airplanes clipped wings at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Saturday evening.

The airline says none of the 286 passengers on board the incoming Air Canada flight were injured.

It says the plane clipped wings with an aircraft operated by LOT Polish Airlines while pulling up to the gate.

It says the Air Canada flight had arrived from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and was parking when the incident occurred.

Air Canada says the matter is under investigation.

