A commemorative plaque honouring a former president of the Confederate States of America has been removed from a Hudson’s Bay Co. building in downtown Montreal.

Spokeswoman Tiffany Bourre told The Canadian Press in an e-mail the plaque of Jefferson Davis, who was president of the Confederate states during the Civil War, was taken down Tuesday evening.

A statue of Davis was removed in Louisiana last May. The Montreal plaque had been there since 1957 and was supplied by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a non-profit organization dedicated to “honouring the memory of its Confederate ancestors.”

Bourre did not specify why it was taken down, but many people had been calling for such a move in the wake of last Saturday’s violence in Virginia where the fate of a statue of Davis’s best-known general – Robert E. Lee – had become a flashpoint.

Hundreds of white nationalists, white supremacists, neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members and others converged on Charlottesville, Va., ostensibly in an effort unite right-wing factions in the city.

Rally participants clashed frequently with counter-protesters. A man linked to white nationalist groups has been charged with murder and other counts after a fatal hit-and-run that killed a woman and injured 19 others.

