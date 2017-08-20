Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Quebec City police say a counter-demonstration that was organized in opposition to a right-wing group’s event has been declared illegal after protesters turned violent.

Several hundred people gathered around a building to oppose a gathering planned by La Meute, a group considered close to the far right.

Masked members of the counter-protest could be seen throwing beer bottles at police officers who were trying to keep them away from the building where some of the La Meute protesters had taken refuge.

Smoke bombs were placed in garbage cans as other clashes between police and demonstrators took place on nearby streets.

Police say the event was declared illegal because of acts of violence and vandalism.

The group was there to counter a rally organized by right-wing groups opposed to the flow of asylum seekers crossing the border from the United States.

