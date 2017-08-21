Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

MARKHAM, Ont. — The Canadian Press

Police say they’re investigating anti-Semitic and race-related graffiti that was found on walls, windows and playground equipment at three Ontario schools over the weekend.

York regional police say they believe the same suspects were responsible for all the incidents at the schools in Markham, Ont.

It’s alleged the incidents likely occurred sometime between late Saturday and early Sunday.

Police say they’re investigating the graffiti as hate-motivated incidents.

“Crimes like these are devastating to everyone who takes pride in being part of such a diverse and inclusive community” York regional police chief Eric Jolliffe said in a statement.

“I am asking our community to come together and share information that will help us find the people responsible for these crimes. I strongly encourage those responsible to seek legal advice and turn themselves in.”

