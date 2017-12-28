 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Police seek owner of Pepsi machine abandoned in New Brunswick potato field

The RCMP in Saint-Léonard, N.B. are asking for the public's help in locating the owner of a Pepsi vending machine found in a potato field southwest of Grand Falls.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

ST. LEONARD, N.B.
The Canadian Press

It was an unusual find in an unlikely place: A Pepsi machine in a New Brunswick potato field.

Now, after attempts to solve the mystery fizzled out, the Mounties are appealing for the public's help.

RCMP say the vending machine was abandoned in a field off the Michaud Road southwest of Grand Falls on Sept. 29.

They released a photo Wednesday of an apparently intact machine, lying on its back.

Investigators say no one has reported the machine missing or stolen over the last three months.

Attempts by police to locate the owner have also turned up empty.

Anyone with information about the wayward machine is asked to contact the RCMP detachment in St. Leonard.

