Eastern Canadian premiers are stressing the need to make Canada’s case on cross-border trade at every opportunity in the Donald Trump era.

The eastern premiers – including Quebec’s Philippe Couillard – and New England governors meet Sunday and Monday in Charlottetown.

The host premier, Wade MacLauchlan, says the current talks on NAFTA and softwood lumber will be top of mind, but all the participating premiers and governors are free-traders who know the importance of bolstering trade ties.

Still, New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant says it doesn’t hurt to remind the American officials that nine million jobs in the United States are linked to trade with Canada, and 30 states have Canada as their largest trading partner.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says despite the strong ties, no one should take that relationship for granted, and these meetings are an important way to find increased trading possibilities.

The elected officials will take part in a number of panel discussions on energy and food innovation.

And hundreds of businesses have been invited for “matchmaking” sessions to develop new cross-border trading relationships.

