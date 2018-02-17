Public health officials warn of possible measles exposure on Air Canada flight

Public health officials west of Toronto say they've confirmed a case of the measles in a baby who returned home on a flight from Switzerland.

Peel Public Health says the infant from Brampton, Ont., was on a Feb. 12 Air Canada flight from Zurich to Toronto.

Officials warn that anyone else on the flight, which left Zurich at 10:30 a.m. and arrived at Pearson International Airport at 2:15 p.m., may have been exposed.

Measles is highly contagious, and babies, pregnant women and people with weak immune systems are most vulnerable.

Symptoms include a high fever, coughing, sore eyes, small spots inside the mouth and rashes on the skin.

Officials say anyone who suspects they may have been exposed should call before going into a medical facility to avoid further spreading the infection.