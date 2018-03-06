Public investigation ordered into how RCMP handled the Colten Boushie case

The Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP has ordered a public interest investigation into police conduct in the Colten Boushie case.

The investigation was launched by the acting chair of the CRCC, Guy Bujold, of his own accord. An earlier complaint from Mr. Boushie's family will also be investigated, he announced. The CRCC is separate from the RCMP itself and its investigators will have a broad mandate to look into all aspects of the case, including, potentially, shortcomings in the police work.

"In the course of our review and our ongoing monitoring of events related to this tragic incident, it has become apparent that additional matters related to the conduct of RCMP members involved need to be examined. As such, I am satisfied that it is in the public interest to launch an independent investigation into this matter," Mr. Bujold said in a press release Tuesday.

The CRCC said its investigation will examine the manner in which the RCMP conducted the next-of-kin notification, the search of Mr. Boushie's mother's residence, and the media releases it issued. The investigation will also determine whether the RCMP conducted a reasonable investigation, whether the actions taken by RCMP officers were in accordance with applicable training and policies, whether those policies are reasonable, and whether the RCMP's actions amounted to racial discrimination.

Mr. Boushie, a 22-year-old Cree man, was fatally shot in August, 2016 on a Saskatchewan farm. Gerald Stanley, the white farmer who acknowledged holding the handgun that killed Mr. Boushie, was acquitted of second-degree murder last month, a verdict that sparked protests across the country. Mr. Boushie's killing and the subsequent public reaction brought to the fore a racial divide in Saskatchewan between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

During Mr. Stanley's trial, Mr. Boushie's relatives expressed disappointment that the RCMP did not protect the crime scene from rain on the night Mr. Boushie died. The RCMP also allowed the vehicle in which he died to be released to a towing lot before it could be tested for blood spatter evidence, or examined by lawyers for the man accused in his slaying.

In December, 2016, Mr. Boushie's family filed a complaint with the RCMP about the way in which they were treated on the night of his death. That evening several RCMP vehicles were dispatched to his mother's home on the Red Pheasant First Nation. Mr. Boushie's mother, Debbie Baptiste, said she was in her living room around 10 p.m. when police cars encircled the house. The family said that was an unusual and disrespectful way to notify Ms. Baptiste of her son's death.

According to the RCMP report, the officers faced a "unique" situation, because they believed they needed to simultaneously perform a next-of-kin notification and a search of the family home. The officers said they believed that a witness to the homicide might be inside and might be armed. They sent seven officers to Ms. Baptiste's home "for officer and public safety."

Shortly after telling Mr. Boushie's mother and brothers that Mr. Boushie was dead, officers started searching the house. Police are not allowed to search a home without a warrant or without the informed consent of the occupants. The family alleged that the search was illegal and insensitive. They said a white family would not have been treated that way. The officers said they believed they had obtained consent from one of the grieving family members.

The RCMP's own investigation into the family's complaints in October, 2017, cleared the force of wrongdoing. The family appealed that ruling to the CRCC earlier this year.

