An Ontario court judge has approved a class-action settlement awarding $18-million in compensation to as many as 1,500 Canadians who got hooked on OxyContin after their doctors prescribed the drug.

Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, has agreed to pay $20-million, including $2-million to the provincial and territorial governments, to settle the long-standing class-action suit.

Mr. Justice Edward Belobaba of Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice approved the settlement on Wednesday morning, saying in his written decision that it is fair and reasonable.

His decision follows emotional testimony from several individuals, who described in court on Tuesday how addiction to the prescription painkiller OxyContin upended their lives. Judge Belobaba said in court on Tuesday that he had been inclined to approve the settlement before the hearing began, but that the “deeply moving” stories he heard gave him pause.

However, he says in his written decision, none of the individuals asked to opt out of the proposed settlement and lawyers representing them were also “compelling” in urging him to approve it.

“My obligation as the supervising class action judge is to consider all the circumstances and ensure that the proposed settlement falls within ‘a zone of reasonableness,’” says the decision.

If the settlement is rejected and the matter proceeds to litigation, the decision says, “there is a significant risk the claims against the defendants will not succeed.”

The proposed national settlement caps a legal battle that began a decade ago between pharmaceutical giant Purdue and lawyers representing as many as 1,500 Canadians who got addicted to OxyContin.

Judge Belobaba’s decision is the first hurdle to finalizing the settlement, which is not an admission of liability by Purdue: it also must be approved by the courts in Saskatchewan, Quebec and Nova Scotia at hearings in August.

If the settlement is approved, the average payout to the 1,000 to 1,500 claimants will likely be in the range of $13,000 to $18,000 each, which falls within the range of individual damage awards for addiction under Canadian law, Judge Belobaba says in his decision.

The class-action accuses Purdue of knowing that anyone who took OxyContin would be at risk of becoming addicted to it and suffer withdrawal symptoms if they stopped. But at no time were these risks disclosed.

Halifax law firm Wagners launched the class action in 2007 in Atlantic Canada and later joined forces with firms in Ontario and Saskatchewan representing people in the rest of the country.

Canada’s opioid epidemic traces its roots to the introduction of OxyContin 21 years ago. In 1996, Health Canada approved the drug to relieve pain that was moderate to severe. Until then, opioids had been prescribed just for terminal cancer patients.

Purdue distinguished OxyContin from its rivals by promoting its time-release formula – the pill was designed to be digested over 12 hours. Company sales reps persuaded doctors to expand their use of opioids beyond treating cancer pain by pushing the notion that OxyContin posed a lower threat of abuse and dependence than other opioids.

The drug was the top-selling long-acting opioid in Canada for more than a decade, generating $31-billion (U.S) in revenue for Stamford, Conn.-based Purdue.

OxyContin also became a lightning rod in the early 2000s, as reports of opioid dependence and overdoses exploded. Purdue pulled OxyContin from the market in 2012, shortly before the patent was to expire.

Other, stronger drugs filled the void, including illicit fentanyl, which began appearing on the streets in Canada in 2012, leading to a sharp spike in opioid related deaths.

