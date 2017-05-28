An alliance of construction trade unions has broken off negotiations with the group representing employers on the fifth day of Quebec’s construction strike.

The union says it will wait for the province to adopt back-to-work legislation on Monday.

About 175,000 workers launched the strike on Wednesday, crippling activity on major projects such as the Champlain Bridge and a Montreal superhospital.

On the picket lines as Quebec construction workers strike (The Canadian Press)

Work schedules and overtime are believed to be at the heart of the dispute regarding the industrial side, while salaries are the main stumbling block in the residential sector.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard has called for all members of the legislature to be present on Monday as the government begins pushing through the back to work bill.

This is the second general strike in the Quebec construction industry in four years.

