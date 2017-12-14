Quebec inquiry calls for legal protections for journalists’ sources

​A Quebec commission of inquiry is calling for stronger legal protections for journalists' sources and a greater distance between police and politicians, in findings that expose a raft of weaknesses that led to the tracking of reporters' smartphone data in the province.

The findings found a series of problems which contributed to a scandal over police powers and press freedoms that came to light last year.

The commission, headed by Quebec Court of Appeal Justice Jacques Chamberland, puts forward recommendations ranging from greater accountability by police to reining in the scope of search warrants.

The report was released on Thursday in Montreal.

The goal is to ensure journalistic freedoms and the public's right to know, as well as safeguarding the roles of police and elected officials in a democracy. "Journalists inform us, police officers protect us, and elected officials guide us," the report says.

The commission, which heard 74 witnesses after being set up last November, was told how both Montreal and the provincial Sûreté du Québec obtained warrants to gain access to the phone records of some of the province's top investigative reporters, often obtaining the warrants with ease from justices of the peace.

They were obtained in the course of internal police investigations into media leaks.

In one case, a warrant was obtained to check a Montreal journalist's phone records after a complaint to the police chief by the former mayor of Montreal, Denis Coderre. The former mayor denied trying to influence police.

The commission recommends that Quebec create a law to protect journalists' material and sources, which would extend to people who collaborate with the reporters. Journalists should also have the right to remain silent when it comes to testifying in court.

The commission also calls for legal protections to ensure police independence from politicians.

"The law should provide that it is inappropriate for an elected official in a position of authority to contact the chief of a police force to discuss a personal situation that may lead to a criminal investigation," the report says.

"Beyond its symbolic value, this recognition would be a solid basis to enable the chief of a police force to respond to a request from an elected official if he considers it would amount to an interference in the conduct of investigations or operations."

The commission says it found no evidence that an elected official tried to meddle in a police investigation. "That said," it added, "a call from a mayor or minister to a chief of police undoubtedly gets special attention. The desire expressed or question asked can easily be perceived as an order."

The report also suggests better monitoring of judicial authorizations for search warrants. It recommends both a justice system registry and police registry to track the applications.

The report is likely to add pressure for reforms at Montreal's police force, which has been shaken by a series of controversies. A damning report released this month outlined dysfunction within the force and led to the suspension of Chief Philippe Pichet.

Among the key suggestions aimed at police, the commission wants legal measures requiring police to notify journalists before executing their warrants "unless it is urgent or there is a risk for the conduct of the investigation."

It also calls for better training for police, both for those in internal affairs and those whose work could violate people's privacy, especially when it comes to journalists' sources and material.

"The ongoing training offered to investigators responsible for producing documents to support applications for judicial authorizations is lacking," the report concludes.

The recommendation for Quebec to adopt a law protecting journalists follows similar legislation in Ottawa. In October, the House of Commons adopted a bill to bolster the protection of journalistic sources and make it more difficult to obtain search warrants.