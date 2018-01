Quebec parties condemn Spain’s ‘authoritarianism’ over Catalonia

Quebec's political parties unanimously adopted a motion on Wednesday condemning what they called the "authoritarianism" of the Spanish government's actions in Catalonia.

Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee tabled the motion that was accepted by all members of the legislature.

The motion also called for Spain and its restive Catalonia region to engage in dialogue and to resort to international mediation if both sides agree.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Philippe Couillard, Lisee and Francois Legault, leader of Coalition for Quebec's Future, shook hands after the motion was presented.

Couillard said he'd also spoken with Spanish representatives in Canada to offer Quebec's services as a mediator.

"In Quebec we have a certain familiarity with these debates ... we could eventually help," he said as he headed into the meeting.

But International Relations Minister Christine St-Pierre said most Catalans were not in favour of independence.

"I've spoken with the Catalans and it's not a majority of Catalans who are in favour of Catalan independence," she said, citing polls and a voter participation rate of less than 50 per cent.

Catalan separatists staged a referendum on Sunday despite Spain's insistence it was illegal.

Spanish police, following orders from a judge to prevent the referendum, clashed with voters and supporters Sunday, resulting in more than 900 people receiving medical attention.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Catalan government, which has many links with Quebec, plans to declare independence from Spain in the coming days.

Quebec and the Catalan government signed a co-operation agreement in 1996 that extends into many areas including culture and education.

The province also has a foreign bureau in Barcelona, which is the capital and largest city in Catalonia.

— With files from The Associated Press