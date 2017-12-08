Quebec surgeons get financial bonuses for arriving at work on time

Quebec's health minister says he is scandalized that surgeons and anesthesiologists get bonuses just for arriving at work by 8 o'clock in the morning.

But Gaetan Barrette says he can't do anything about the policy.

Le Journal de Montreal reported the province's surgeons and anesthesiologists shared $86.1 million over the past three years for getting to work on time.

Story continues below advertisement

That translates into an average of more than $19,500 a year for anesthesiologists and more than $7,500 for surgeons.

Barrette says the money comes out of an overall budget and that it is up to doctors to determine how it is spent.

The bonuses are aimed at ensuring operating rooms are up and running early in the morning.