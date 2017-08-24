Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

An anti-hate speech activist says he’s not done fighting after a Quebec town’s refusal to remove swastikas from a public park.

Corey Fleischer says the mayor of Pointe-des-Cascades called police to stop him from removing the symbols, which are emblazoned on two anchors in a park.

The town says the anchors likely hail from a time prior to the Second World War when a swastika was considered by some to be a symbol of good luck that had nothing to do with Nazism.

Mayor Gilles Santerre says the city won’t remove them but will put up new plaques nearby to explain the origin of the anchors.

Fleischer, who founded a group dedicated to removing hate graffiti, disputes the town’s account and says the symbol has no place in a public space.

He says he’s considering legal action to force the removal of the anchors.

