A defence lawyer at the RCMP’s Labour Code trial stemming from the Moncton, N.B., shooting rampage says the national police force exercised due diligence in its rollout of patrol carbines.

The RCMP faces four charges in Justin Bourque’s 2014 spree that left three officers dead and two injured.

It is accused of failing to provide the appropriate equipment and training in an active-shooter event.

The C8 carbine rifles were not available to general duty officers during Bourque’s rampage on June 4, 2014, and numerous witnesses have testified they could have made a difference.

Defence lawyer Ian Carter says bureaucracy dictates how governments work and the rollout of patrol carbines took time for a number of reasons, including finances.

But he argued that doesn’t mean the force wasn’t exercising due diligence in studying, approving and rolling out the carbines.

“They were working hard within the confines of what they had to deal with,” Carter told Moncton provincial court Judge Leslie Jackson on Tuesday.

“This is not a case where they were sitting back and doing nothing about carbines. Could a few things have been done differently? Maybe, but hindsight is 20-20.”

Carter said independent research was needed to support arming general duty officers with carbines, and said: “It wasn’t just about public relations.”

“The issue was complex and serious,” said Carter. “You just don’t go out and buy guns as a potential solution to every problem.”

The weapons were approved for use in 2011.

Now-retired commissioner Bob Paulson testified last month that RCMP management had concerns over the possible militarization of the force and worried the carbines could “distance the public from the police.”

Earlier, Carter’s colleague lawyer Mark Ertel argued that when it comes to training officers for an outdoor active shooter event, the RCMP could not have reasonably foreseen that risk.

He also reiterated that the RCMP is not responsible for the deaths of Constables Fabrice Gevaudan, Dave Ross and Doug Larche.

The three Mounties were killed, and constables Eric Dubois and Darlene Goguen were wounded, when Bourque targeted police officers in hopes of sparking an anti-government rebellion.

The Crown was expected to give its closing arguments later Tuesday.

Bourque was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 75 years after pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The rampage set off a 30-hour manhunt that drew in officers from around the region.

Jackson has already told lawyers he won’t render a quick decision.

