Religious doctors must perform referrals for medically assisted death: Ontario court

Requiring Christian doctors to refer patients to physicians willing to provide an assisted death is a reasonable limit on freedom of conscience, Ontario's Divisional Court ruled 3-0 on Wednesday.

"The evidence in the record establishes a real risk of a deprivation of equitable access to health care, particularly on the part of the more vulnerable members of our society, in the absence of the effective referral requirements," Justice Herman Wilton-Siegel wrote for the court.

Groups representing 4,700 Christian doctors had challenged Ontario regulations obliging the referrals, saying that making such a referral was morally equivalent to participating in an assisted death.

The case is the first to test the constitutional rights of doctors who object to assisted death on grounds of conscience.

It comes as the faith-based medical community struggles to find a middle ground in the era of assisted dying, which has made it more difficult for some patients to obtain an assisted death in a timely way. Some hospitals run by Catholic, Jewish or other religious groups have declined to offer assisted dying. In those cases, patients are transferred to other facilities.

In one case, The Globe and Mail reported on a doctor who performed an assisted death in a Jewish nursing home in Vancouver without the institution's knowledge or consent.

The preamble to the federal law on assisted death says doctors have a right to freedom of conscience, and are not required to perform or assist in the provision of an assisted death. Ontario's regulations say doctors must perform an "effective referral." Such a referral does not guarantee a particular outcome, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario says.

The faith groups are the Christian Medical and Dental Society of Canada, the Canadian Federation of Catholic Physicians' Societies, Canadian Physicians for Life and several individual physicians.

They argued that the regulations violate the freedom of conscience and religion protected in Section 2 of Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"Our position is doctors who opposed assisted suicide or physician-assisted death are put in a position now where they either need to violate their conscience and their religious and moral belief or face being disciplined by the college – and that's not a good place to be," Albertos Polizogopoulos, an Ottawa lawyer representing the faith groups, said in an interview after filing the legal challenge.

He said most provinces do not require referrals to willing physicians. Alberta, for example, co-ordinates requests and referrals through a centre that patients can call on their own. The faith groups do not object to referring patients to the centre. Manitoba has a team of physicians willing to help the severely ill end their lives. Ontario has now set up a co-ordinating centre but faith doctors say they are still concerned that they are responsible for an "effective referral."

The Ontario regulatory college said it tries to balance freedom of conscience and patient access to care, while also taking into account physicians' professional obligations.

"Physicians must not abandon their patients or impede access to care," a college spokesperson said when the challenge was filed.

As of Dec. 31, the chief coroner has recorded 1,030 people in Ontario who have received a physician-assisted death.

The Supreme Court of Canada struck down the previous law on assisted dying in 2015, saying it deprived those who are suffering irremediably of control over their passage into death. The court said nothing in its ruling compelled physicians to provide assistance in dying. It added that it was up to governments and regulatory colleges to reconcile the Charter rights of patients and physicians.