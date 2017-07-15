Thousands of residents are being forced from their homes as high winds fan a wildfire burning next to the community of Williams Lake, B.C.

An evacuation order has been issued for the entire City of Williams Lake and numerous areas surrounding the city of 11,000.

Raging wildfires in British Columbia have displaced more than 17,000 people, while the provincial government says another 27,000 people have been told they may need to leave their homes at a moment’s notice.

Many of Williams Lake’s residents have already left voluntarily, however the order means thousands more will have to leave.

Kevin Skrepnek, B.C.’s chief fire information officer, says gusty winds were expected to set off extreme and violently aggressive fire behaviour.

He says crews have been preparing for the winds by conducting controlled burns in the fire path near the communities of Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and 150 Mile House to prevent the fires from spreading.

