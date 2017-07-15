Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Smoke hangs in the air above the Trans-Canada Highway as wildfires burn on mountains near Ashcroft, B.C., late Friday July 7, 2017. More than 3,000 residents have been evacuated from their homes in central British Columbia. A provincial state of emergency was declared after 56 new wildfires started Friday. (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Smoke hangs in the air above the Trans-Canada Highway as wildfires burn on mountains near Ashcroft, B.C., late Friday July 7, 2017. More than 3,000 residents have been evacuated from their homes in central British Columbia. A provincial state of emergency was declared after 56 new wildfires started Friday. (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Residents ordered out of Williams Lake, B.C., ahead of fire fanned by high winds Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Thousands of residents are being forced from their homes as high winds fan a wildfire burning next to the community of Williams Lake, B.C.

An evacuation order has been issued for the entire City of Williams Lake and numerous areas surrounding the city of 11,000.

Raging wildfires in British Columbia have displaced more than 17,000 people, while the provincial government says another 27,000 people have been told they may need to leave their homes at a moment’s notice.

Many of Williams Lake’s residents have already left voluntarily, however the order means thousands more will have to leave.

Kevin Skrepnek, B.C.’s chief fire information officer, says gusty winds were expected to set off extreme and violently aggressive fire behaviour.

He says crews have been preparing for the winds by conducting controlled burns in the fire path near the communities of Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and 150 Mile House to prevent the fires from spreading.

Report Typo/Error
 

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular