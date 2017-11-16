Striking Ontario college faculty reject offer that would have ended five-week standoff

Instructors at Ontario's 24 colleges have overwhelmingly rejected an offer from the College Employer Council that was put directly to the union membership, leaving the fate of the semester for 500,000 full and part-time students hanging in the balance.

Eighty-six per cent of instructors voted against the offer, with turnout at 95 per cent.

The clear failure of the deal puts the Liberal government at the centre of the dispute and Premier Kathleen Wynne said she will be meeting with the colleges and the union Thursday afternoon.

"Students have been in the middle of this strike for too long and it's not fair," Premier Wynne said in a statement. "We are looking at all of our options, but I am hopeful that an agreement to return students to class immediately can be reached by the parties."

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) had recommended that its members reject the offer. But the College Employer Council, which represents the colleges, put the offer directly to union members, a move that provincial labour legislation allows only once during contract talks. It was a high-stakes gamble that failed.

The strategy had led to Ontario Public Service Employees Union president Warren "Smokey" Thomas calling the colleges' bargaining team "mean spirited."

Negotiations over the summer initially stalled over the percentage of faculty who are hired part-time, with the union wanting to see an even split between the ranks of full and part-timers. It says that over 70 per cent of instructors currently work on part-time contracts. The demand would have cost $250-million to implement and was rejected by colleges because it would not allow them to have flexible staffing models.

But last week, OPSEU agreed to take the issue to a provincial task force. Disagreement on academic freedom and hours of work continued, however, and led to the current vote.

Over 230,000 full-time students were shut out of classes for the past month as 12,000 instructors hit the picket lines.

It is not clear how close the term is to being lost. Many colleges have announced they will be extending the term right up to the week of Christmas and running classes into the evening. Assignments and marking schemes will also have to be adjusted.

"If students [had] to teach themselves over the strike their grades may drop," said Joel Willett, the president of the College Student Alliance. "If they fail a grade, will they be able to appeal?"

Thousands of students have protested the disruption, marching on Queen's Park and signing online petitions demanding a refund of their tuition fees for the missed classes.

Others have marched in support of striking faculty, saying that high numbers of part-time instructors are hurting the quality of their education.

This week, a Toronto law firm began a class action lawsuit against the colleges, with 14 students coming forward to launch the action.

"[Every] student deserves to receive the full program they have paid for," said Caitlin Foulon, a student at Fanshawe College in London, Ont.

Deb Matthews, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development announced that colleges will set up a hardship fund for students who have been particularly affected by the strike. Students who have to postpone holiday travel plans, pay extra rent or face other financial stresses because of changes to the term will be able to apply for assistance.

The grants will be funded from the estimated $5-million savings colleges accrued during the strike.

The offer that was rejected included provisions for a 7.75 per cent wage increase over four years, reinstated provisions giving part-timers preference in applying for full-time positions and implemented some provisions on academic freedom.