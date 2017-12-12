Richard Wagner named new Supreme Court Chief Justice

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named Richard Wagner, 60, the new Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada.

The appointment of Justice Wagner maintains a tradition of alternating between anglophone and francophone chief justices on the country's top court. The new chief justice is the most senior of the Supreme Court's three Quebec judges, with five years on the court.

It also maintains bipartisanship in the appointment of chief justices, as he was appointed to the court by Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper. Justice Wagner replaces Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin, the country's longest-serving Supreme Court chief justice, who spent 17 years in that role. She was appointed chief justice in 2000 by Liberal Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, after having been appointed to the court in 1989 by Progressive Conservative prime minister Brian Mulroney.

Chief Justice McLachlin, whose last day is Thursday, congratulated Justice Wagner in a written statement, calling him "a distinguished jurist and a person of deep integrity. I am confident he will lead the Court with wisdom and skill."

His appointment was applauded in Quebec.

"Oh wow, what good news," said Raymond Doray, a Montreal lawyer and partner at the new chief justice's former law firm in Montreal.

"I think he's the perfect person to bring consensus on the court. I think that's the main role for the Chief Justice." He said he can't label Justice Wagner as left or right on the judicial spectrum, but "let's say in the middle right."

He described the new chief justice as "gentle," adding: "We don't want this kind of aggressivity you can see when you're reading judgments from the Supreme Court of the U.S."

In choosing Justice Wagner, Mr. Trudeau looked beyond Justice Rosalie Abella, the most senior judge on the court, having been appointed in 2004 by Liberal prime minister Paul Martin. She is 71, and would have had just 3-1/2 years till mandatory retirement. Her name surfaced in discussions among judicial advisers about a successor to Chief Justice McLachlin.

"It is an honour to name the Honourable Richard Wagner as the new Chief Justice of Canada," Mr. Trudeau said in a written statement. "I have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead the highest court of Canada, an institution with a long and respected history of judicial independence and excellence. The judiciary, the legal profession, and all Canadians will be well served by his dedication to upholding the laws and Constitution upon which this country is founded."

The Governor-General, Prime Minister and Chief Justice are all from Quebec, giving that province a strong position within Canada.

Justice Wagner, who was a business lawyer in Montreal for nearly a quarter-century, was appointed to the Quebec Superior Court in 2004 by a Liberal government, and in 2011 by a Conservative government to the Quebec Court of Appeal.

In March, he gave a speech at the University of Ottawa in which he set out the challenges facing judges as they consider discrimination cases under the Charter of Rights.

"Seeing things from another perspective is both an obligation and a work in progress," he said in the speech.

Like the current chief justice, he is comfortable in the spotlight, and regularly gives talks around the country.

This summer, he found himself under fire on social media after he rejected all four same-sex intervenor groups in a major case pitting same-sex rights against religious freedom. Afterward, he discussed the matter with Chief Justice McLachlin. She extended the one-day hearing to two days, and he granted permission to all previously rejected intervenor groups, including the same-sex ones.

Explaining his actions in an interview with The Globe at the time, he said, "There was no intent to exclude. I was convinced that some intervenors for which I accepted the application in fact will convey the interests, preoccupations and concerns of members of the LGBTQ community. You have to decide sometimes. It's a judgment call, and that's what I've done."

He added: "I would be the last one to give the false impression that I have no consideration for specific groups like the LGBTQ."

Some see him as a "small-c" conservative. He dissented when a majority struck down a mandatory minimum sentence created by a Conservative government for illegal gun possession. He also dissented in the high-profile 2016 case of R. v. Jordan, in which the court imposed time limits on criminal proceedings, and in the companion case of R. v. Williamson, in which a majority allowed a convicted child rapist to walk free because the proceedings had lasted too long.

But he tends to fit into the court's broad centre, and gave a liberal interpretation of Quebec's Civil Code in a case this fall involving a lawsuit against the police over a spousal murder. (The case was about whether the family of the murder victim could sue beyond a six-month limitations period for those who are not direct victims. Justice Wagner said the family could sue.)

He also, in a jointly written decision with two other judges, upheld the right of 1.8 million people in British Columbia to sue Facebook in a Canadian courtroom, in spite of a clause accepted by Facebook users that required all litigation to be done in a California court. (The case was about an alleged violation of privacy rights.)

Justice Wagner's late father, Claude, was a leadership candidate for the Progressive Conservative Party in 1976. His father had been part of the Quebec Liberal cabinet.