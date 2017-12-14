Rick Sauvé’s prisoner-coaching program Life Line faces potential cancellation

Almost 40 years ago, Rick Sauvé was convicted by a jury of taking a human life.

This week, he was recognized at an Ottawa ceremony for defending human rights.

The remarkable life story stretched between these two seemingly incongruous moments has been the subject of an award-winning book and a Steve Earle song. While those works studied a macabre episode from Mr. Sauvé's long-gone past, this year's Ed McIsaac Human Rights in Corrections Award recognizes the equally improbable record he has amassed since: notching two victories at the Supreme Court, earning multiple university degrees behind bars, being a mainstay of Life Line, a pioneering program that turns some of Canada's longest-serving inmates into productive citizens.

Story continues below advertisement

The award, administered by the correctional ombudsman's office, has gone to academics, lawyers and bureaucrats in the past. Mr. Sauvé, 65, is the first former inmate to win. But don't expect any boasting on his end. During an interview at his secluded southern Ontario home surrounded by corn fields, he injects most of his answers with a note of concern about the ongoing viability of Life Line, which is set to lose its funding next year.

"That program is about keeping people safe, people inside and people in the community," he says, seated at a wood dining table he fashioned at Frontenac Institution. "How does that not have value to society?"

For 20 years, he's worked for Life Line as an in-reach worker. The job entails walking through the front gates of some of the same prisons where he spent 17 years of a life sentence for first-degree murder to counsel fellow lifers about coping in prison and on parole. The theory is that only a lifer can truly empathize with a lifer and guide them from despair to parole to becoming the kind of stand-up person you would want as a neighbour.

Mr. Sauvé long-ago made that journey himself.

In 1978, he was a small-town factory worker, union leader, new father and member of the Satan's Choice Motorcycle Club. When a rival gang member was murdered at a bar in Port Hope, Ont., Mr. Sauvé and five associates were convicted. The only gang member who confessed to firing the fatal shots was never charged for the slaying.

The case became the subject of an award-winning book, Conspiracy of Brothers, and a Steve Earle ballad, Justice in Ontario, which juxtaposed the justice doled out in the trial with the mob justice that led to the massacre of the "Black" Donnelly family in the 1880s.

In prison, Mr. Sauvé turned to academics, earning a B.A. from Queen's, an honours degree from Ottawa University and completing a masters' thesis on the effects of long-term incarceration.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

He put those critical-thinking skills to work the first time he read the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, discovering a gaping contradiction. Section 3 guaranteed all citizens the right to vote. Inmates at the time were disenfranchised.

"I had always voted, and when I got inside, I found out I couldn't," he said. "Well, I hadn't been stripped of my citizenship. What happened in the greater community still affected me. I had a daughter, a sister in the military, parents who were getting older, a stake in education and health-care systems."

He contacted a lawyer, Chip O'Connor, and expressed his intent to enfranchise inmates. The legal battle would last a decade and take two separate victories at the Supreme Court to affirm the voting rights of all inmates.

"Rick's leadership not only gave inmates the right to cast a ballot," Mary Campbell, a former adviser to the solicitor-general on correctional matters, wrote in a nomination letter for Mr. Sauvé. "It also communicated the powerful message that they remained citizens of this democracy and entitled to have the same voice in it as anyone else. If Rick did nothing else than win this long battle, his place in the history books would be assured."

In the late 1980s, he met Michele Bradley, a vivacious university student who visited him frequently in prison. On Jan. 5, 1990, she took a limo to the front gates of Collins Bay Institution, where they were married before 11 guests.

"There was a rule that we couldn't dance, but we broke that," Ms. Sauvé says. "It seems like another life ago. He was in for the first six years of our marriage."

Story continues below advertisement

Eight years short of his mandatory 25-year sentence, Mr. Sauvé made a successful parole application under the criminal code's faint-hope clause, since eliminated by the Harper government. Life Line approached him about a job soon after.

"I always said when I got out I would never step foot back in prison again," he said. "But then I remembered all the people who were still in there."

The work took a toll. "If I go into one of my old joints, I know I'm going to have a bad prison dream that night," he says. "And after a tough parole hearing, I'll have to go for a walk when I get home and break down."

But the success stories are worth the emotional tumult, he says.

"I'd still be in prison without him," said one recently paroled lifer now working in carpentry, who benefited from Mr. Sauvé's guidance. "Lifers in jail are surrounded by negativity and tendency to blame others for their problems. With Rick and Life Line, you start looking in the mirror and taking ownership."

In 2012, the Conservative government cancelled federal funding for Life Line. The St. Leonard's Society, a charity that runs halfway houses, cobbled together funds to keep a few in-reach workers, including Mr. Sauvé.

That money is scheduled to dry up in March, making the cancellation of Life Line a distinct possibility. For Mr. Sauvé, such an outcome would be both liberating and horrifying.

"When they first tried to cancel Life Line in 2012, a part of me thought, 'Great, I'll finally be able to get out of prison,'" he says. "But I can't stop now. There's always one more guy you just know you can help."