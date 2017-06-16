A national recall of flour due to E. coli contamination that began in March has been expanded again, this time to a product aimed at hotels and restaurants.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s recall now includes 20-kilogram bags of Baker’s Hood All Purpose Flour, which has been sold in Ontario and possibly across Canada.

The recall was first announced on March 28 and affected Robin Hood flour sold in four provinces in Western Canada. It was later expanded across the country.

More products were added to the recall in the following months, including certain flour goods produced by Ardent Mills of Brampton, Ont.

A complete list of recalled products can be found on the CFIA website.

The federal agency says all recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store.

No deaths have been reported in connection with the recall but the agency said 26 people were initially infected with E. coli and at least six required hospital care.

A class-action lawsuit has already been proposed.

