Charges are being upgraded against a man accused of abducting an eight-year-old girl from a Saskatchewan playground.

Court documents show a charge of sexual assault against Jared John Charles is being changed to aggravated sexual assault and a charge of break and enter of a dwelling house is being added.

Charles, who is 19, still faces other charges that include kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

He was arrested after an Amber Alert was issued July 4 when a girl disappeared from a school playground in Prince Albert.

Police said a man was seen talking to the girl against a school wall before he grabbed her, put her into the back seat of his car and drove away.

She was found several hours later.

Police said Wednesday the girl was dropped off in a wooded area outside the city. Insp. Jason Stonechild said she walked from the woods to a nearby farm where the owner called police.

Stonechild said a canine unit followed the girl’s footsteps back to the woods to figure out where she had been abandoned.

He wouldn’t say how far she walked or how long the girl had been on her own.

While police were at the farmyard, they received a call from a business in Prince Albert saying there was someone matching the suspect’s description.

Charles, who has also been identified as Jarrod Charles, is to make another court appearance July 28.

