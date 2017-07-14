A series of recommendations to limit alcohol sales in La Ronge, Sask., is sparking a fierce discussion in the community.

The Northern Alcohol Strategy, a committee created by the province to work on community-based solutions, presented 49 recommendations to the La Ronge town council this week.

Those recommendations included reducing the hours alcohol can be sold at bars and stores, implementing a 5-per-cent alcohol sales tax and eliminating verbal last calls at drinking establishments.

But the most controversial option suggests banning all alcohol sales on Sundays, end-of-month paycheque days and days when residents receive Canada Child Benefit cheques.

Council voted 5-2 to support the list in principle, but separated the paycheque and CCB provisions for further debate.

Councillor Matthew Klassen said there has been support for the paycheque recommendations, but significant blowback as well.

Tania Colbert, general manager of the Northland Motor Hotel, posted the recommendations on her Facebook page.

“Are people going to start driving to the city to get booze and drive back drunk? Do you think the town has the right to tell people how to spend [their] money?” she asked.

The post generated an extensive discussion, including comments from the town’s mayor.

“We as a community are fed up with all the violence, broken windows, hospital visits, wilful damage, family violence, drunks walking or driving up and down the streets, and children who are neglected because they have no food, and their adult minders who sleep all day and party all night,” Ron Woytowich wrote.

However, Mr. Woytowich was one of two council members who voted against the recommendations.

Council held a private meeting with bar and lounge owners to discuss the rule proposals and are promising more consultation moving forward.

“There’s certain aspects that have to be reviewed and consulted on further,” Mr. Klassen said, adding: “But I definitely think it could be a good thing for our community.”

