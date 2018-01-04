Schools, businesses shuttered as Atlantic Canada braces for 'weather bomb'

An eerily calm morning devoid of the high winds, pounding rain and ice that many Haligonians expected to wake up to has begun to transform as a powerful weather bomb makes landfall.

Winds have begun to pick up and just outside the city, as the rain intensifies, power has already flickered. More than 16,000 people in the province are without power, according to numbers posted by Nova Scotia Power.

"We're starting to see the leading edge of the precipitation move into the province now," said Ian Hubbard, an Environment Canada meteorologist based in Dartmouth, NS. "Conditions will diminish as the day goes on."

The storm, which is tracking its way up the Bay of Fundy, has raised alarms across Atlantic Canada for the grab-bag of unruly conditions it is expected to unleash, including dramatic winds and widespread power outages residents have been told could stretch for days.

While some regions will see hurricane-force gusts of wind in the 130 and 140 kilometres an hour range, others have been told to brace for winds up to 180 kilometres per hour. Parts of New Brunswick will be hammered with more than three feet of snow; coastal regions in Nova Scotia have been told to expect coastal flooding and erosion as a run of high tides is buoyed by a buildup of wave action caused by wind surges.

A central characteristic of this storm, Mr. Hubbard said, is its unusually deep low pressure system.

"The deeper the low pressure system, the stronger the winds are going to be," Mr. Hubbards said.

Those winds have already created havoc for air travelers. Dozens of flights into and out of the Halifax Stanfield International Airport have been cancelled or delayed as have flights to Saint John and Fredericton, NB.

Isabelle Arthur, a spokeswoman for Air Canada, said the airline has instituted a flexible rebooking policy for customers so they can change their travel plans over the next several days.

"We also continue to evaluate our schedule in advance of the storm, mindful of its impact on airports in eastern Canada … and their ability to operate," she said. "Like other carriers we have cancelled some flights to areas facing the greatest impact from the storm and we have been notifying and rebooking customers.

"Our aim is to move customers who still wish to travel as soon as we can safely do so."

Throughout the Maritimes, residents spent yesterday preparing to hunker down. By last evening, grocery store shelves were barren in many places. Shoppers posted mournful laments on social media detailing the results of an apparent frenzy on both produce and potato chips, which have grown into an Atlantic Canadian storm staple and have their own hashtag, #stormchips.

Meanwhile, emergency preparedness officials encouraged residents to stockpile non-perishable foods, flashlights, water and other supplies needed to sustain long periods in their homes without power.

Several school boards announced closures Thursday morning in preparation for the storm while others elected for early dismissals.

Nova Scotia Power said it has mobilized the largest pre-storm resource effort in its history. The utility has called in extra technicians from as far away as Quebec to help restore power lines downed by falling trees and poles.

Although temperatures are relatively warm in Nova Scotia rain is expected to both freeze and produce localized flooding, which could compound problems as the precipitation changes to flurries overnight.

By early morning tomorrow, the worst should be over for much of the Maritimes, Mr. Hubbard said. The storm appears on track to cross over the Bay of Fundy and western Nova Scotia overnight. By mid-morning its centre should be located over the Gulf of St. Lawrence, north of PEI but it will leave behind a trail of snow and wind that will be strong to start the day, he said.

"The fact that we haven't had many systems yet this winter means there hasn't been a lot to build up our tolerance yet," Mr. Hubbard said. "This is a very serious low pressure system. It's going to be very intense."