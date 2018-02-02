 Skip to main content

Scott Moe sworn in as new Saskatchewan Premier

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during the Saskatchewan Party Leadership Convention in Saskatoon on Jan. 27, 2018.

Liam Richards/THE CANADIAN PRESS

REGINA
The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan's new premier says he will always stand with the people of a great province.

Scott Moe has been officially sworn in as the province's 15th premier.

The former environment minister has also announced the members of his first cabinet.

Three former cabinet ministers who ran against him have all been given portfolios: Gordon Wyant becomes deputy premier and education minister; Tina Beaudry-Mellor becomes minister of advanced education and Ken Cheveldayoff becomes minister of Central Services.

Ten ministers retain their current cabinet responsibilities, including Finance Minister Donna Harpauer, Justice Minister Don Morgan and Health Minister Jim Reiter.

Moe won the Saskatchewan Party leadership last weekend and takes over from Brad Wall, who announced his retirement last summer.

