A Senate committee is urging the Liberal government to end the automatic dismissal of charges for accused people whose right to a timely trial has been violated.

The legal and constitutional affairs committee recommended changes to the Criminal Code to ensure dismissals of criminal charges are no longer automatic, and said the government should refer new legislation to the Supreme Court for an advisory opinion on whether it passes muster under the Canadian Constitution.

“Our justice system has become an injustice system for too many, especially for victims,” Conservative Senator Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu, a member of the committee, said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Judges have dismissed five cases of murder in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec since the Supreme Court of Canada set strict new timelines in place last July for the completion of criminal trials. Major cases of child abuse have been dismissed in Quebec and Ontario. In Alberta, prosecutors dropped 200 criminal cases, saying they didn’t have enough resources to handle all offences and needed to focus their efforts on the most serious ones. (The province later said it would hire dozens more prosecutors.)

The dismissal, known as a stay, is the minimum required of judges under a 1987 precedent established by the Supreme Court. If a judge rules that the time delay has been unreasonable, the charge or conviction must be tossed out.

“If an accused has the constitutional right to be tried within a reasonable time,” Antonio Lamer, a future chief justice, wrote in R v Rahey, the 1987 case, “he has the right not to be tried beyond that point in time, and no court has jurisdiction to try him or order that he be tried in violation of that right.”

But Ontario Superior Court Justice Casey Hill questioned that approach months ago at a closed session of the Senate committee on constitutional and legal affairs, and he was not the only one, according to Independent Liberal Senator George Baker, who spoke to The Globe and Mail about it at the time.

“We discovered from speaking to judges in Great Britain and Europe that what they have as a remedy goes to sentencing and to costs, and in some cases to damages,” Mr. Baker said.

When there’s an unreasonable delay and an accused is found not guilty, financial damages plus costs are awarded. For convictions, the sentence can be softened and costs awarded.

Mr. Baker said at the time he favoured that approach.

“Does it make sense to have in law a requirement that even if someone is convicted of a crime and is therefore guilty of a crime, that the entire offence would be erased with no record it ever took place? That stands out as a major question facing Canadians today – in the case of murder and these really serious crimes. The less serious crimes, yes, a stay would be justified in some cases.”

The legal and constitutional affairs committee has been studying the issue of delay in the criminal-justice system for a year and a half. The recommendation has no legal force; it is an idea presented for the government’s consideration.

In April, the federal and provincial justice ministers met at an emergency session to discuss delays, but their statement following the meeting did not recommend abolishing the automatic stay. The federal-provincial ideas included reducing the number of mandatory minimum penalties, reducing the number of people denied bail, rewriting laws so more offences are tried in Provincial Court and looking more closely at the role of preliminary inquiries.

