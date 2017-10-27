Senior Montreal police officer suspended after investigators raid headquarters

The Montreal police chief's campaign to restore the reputation of his scandal-plagued force was set back with the suspension of a senior police officer after a team of outside investigators conducted a rare search of his headquarters.

Montreal Police Chief Philippe Pichet announced the suspension of his right-hand man, Imad Sawaya, Friday morning after a team led by the Sûreté du Québec conducted raids on the force's downtown headquarters and a neighbourhood post along with the department's archives and payroll office.

The chief said investigators were looking for evidence of fraud and breach of trust related to the payment of overtime and bonuses. Mr. Pichet added Mr. Sawaya had already been cleared but the SQ was acting on a fresh tip.

"I believe it's the first time the headquarters are searched, it's rare, there is symbolism there," Mr. Pichet told reporters. "The police force is giving the SQ our full co-operation to make sure the entire light is shed on matters. It's important not to rush to judgment."

Last February, Mr. Pichet handed all Montreal internal affairs investigations over to a team of SQ, RCMP and outside municipal police forces after allegations Montreal internal affairs investigators had frequently fabricated evidence to bully whistle-blowers and run rivals out of the force.

At least seven senior managers and investigators have been suspended since, two of whom have been cleared and reinstated. Multiple officers are still under investigation.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said Mr. Pichet still has his confidence and is working to clean up internal operations in the force. "You saw him at work, he took the bull by the horns, he's taken all the right steps," Mr. Coderre said. "Mr. Pichet is following his plan, we'll let the operation take its course."

Last winter, Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux asked Mr. Pichet to draft a plan to improve communications and transparency at the force. Bringing in external investigators and advisers was a key step, Mr. Coiteux said.