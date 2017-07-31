A sentencing hearing has been postponed for six Nova Scotia teens who shared intimate images of at least 20 teenaged girls without their consent.

The boys have admitted to forming a private Facebook group where they decided to exchange photos of girls ranging in age from 13 to 17.

The case was adjourned today until Sept. 6 after defence lawyers asked for a postponement in provincial court in Bridgewater.

Crown attorney Peter Dostal said outside court that a brief he submitted about 10 days ago outlined the harm done when “young women are put at risk by losing control of intimate images, potentially forever.”

All of the counsel and accused were present in court. None of the teens can be identified under Canada’s youth criminal justice laws.

One of the accused also did not comply with the requirements of the pre-sentence report.

“It is with some reluctance that I will adjourn the matter,” Judge Paul Scovil told the lawyers.

It’s one of the largest cases in Canada involving a relatively untested law designed to combat the non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

The 2015 law was brought in after the suicide of Nova Scotia teen Rehtaeh Parsons, whose family says a photo of her being sexually assaulted was circulated among students at her school in Cole Harbour.

