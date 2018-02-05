Shooting death of Colten Boushie a ‘freak accident,’ defence argues

The lawyer for the man accused of killing Colten Boushie laid out his defence in opening remarks to the jury Monday.

Scott Spencer, the lawyer for 56-year-old Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley, who is charged with second-degree murder, said his client was faced with an unimaginably scary scenario on the afternoon Mr. Boushie was fatally shot. He said Mr. Boushie's shooting was not justified, and not an act of self-defence, but was the result of trying to fire a warning shot in frightening circumstances. He said it was a hangfire – the term for a delay between the time the trigger is pulled and the bullet is actually fired – that killed Mr. Boushie.

"Ultimately this case comes down to a freak accident that occurred in the midst of an unimaginably scary incident one afternoon," Mr. Spencer said.

Mr. Boushie was a 22-year-old Cree man from Saskatchewan's Red Pheasant First Nation. On Aug. 9, 2016, he and four friends drove onto Mr. Stanley's farm near Biggar, Sask. Mr. Boushie was killed by a bullet that entered just below his left ear. His death and the subsequent reaction laid bare a racial divide in Saskatchewan.

Mr. Spencer said Mr. Stanley will take the stand in his own defence.

"This isn't a justified death. This death is not justified legally or morally," Mr. Spencer said.

"This is really not a murder case at all. This is a case about what can go terribly wrong," Mr. Spencer said.

"Hangfires happen. And that's what happened here."

Mr. Spencer said the court has already heard that Mr. Boushie had a weapon near him in the vehicle when he was shot. But Mr. Stanley never saw the weapon, his lawyer said.

He was, however, afraid for the safety of his wife, who was on a lawn mower not far from the spot where the vehicle carrying Mr. Boushie and the others came to a halt. Mr. Spencer said his client believed he needed to stop the vehicle because he thought his wife was in danger.

Mr. Stanley, his wife and his son were working on their ranch that day when the vehicle carrying Mr. Boushie arrived, Mr. Spencer said. Court has previously heard testimony from one of the people in the vehicle who said that Mr. Boushie was asleep when they arrived at the farm. Another person in the vehicle said the young men had been trying to steal from another farm earlier in the day.

"What happened is they faced, essentially, intruders. We can debate about what the intentions of the young people were … but you have to view it from Gerry's perspective, what he thought when he was faced with this sudden intrusion. The fear of the unknown. Really, it's in the nature of being terrorized," Mr. Spencer said. "Is it reasonable to fire warning shots when they won't leave?

"The young people aren't on trial but they created this panicked situation … that's why all this is relevant because that's what Gerry faced," Mr. Spencer said.

Court has previously heard from an RCMP firearms expert who testified that hangfires are extremely rare, and when they do occur it takes at most a half-second between the time a trigger is pulled and the bullet fires. A cartridge casing found inside the vehicle had an unusual bulge that the firearms expert could not reproduce.