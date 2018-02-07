 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Social worker tells court Tina Fontaine spoke of an older man before she was killed

Social worker tells court Tina Fontaine spoke of an older man before she was killed

Tina Fontaine is seen in an undated handout photo.

Winnipeg Police Service handout/The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

A social worker who dealt with a 15-year-old not long before the teen's body was found in a Winnipeg river says the girl talked about hanging out with a much older man.

Kim Chute picked up Tina Fontaine from a hospital on Aug 8, 2014.

Chute testified at the second-degree murder trial of Raymond Cormier that she took Tina to a hotel where kids in government care were sometimes placed.

Story continues below advertisement

Chute said Tina talked about a friend named Sebastian who was 62 years old, did drugs and was going to get her a bicycle.

Tina's boyfriend told the trial earlier this week that Cormier, who is 55, went by the name Sebastian.

Chute said she urged Tina to stay at the hotel and sleep, but the girl said she wanted to go to a shopping centre.

Chute said she left Tina at the hotel under the care of a private company employee, who monitored Child and Family Services kids housed there.

Tina's body was found nine days later, wrapped in a duvet cover and weighed down by rocks in the Red River.

In 2014 when Tina Fontaine was found dead in the Red River in Winnipeg, Manitoba, her great aunt Thelma Favel struggled to accept Tina's treatment in the care of Manitoba's Child and Family Services. The murder trial of suspect Raymond Cormier begins January 29.
Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.