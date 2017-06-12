Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A woman walks in the Toronto heat in this undated photo. (Kevin Van Paassen/The Globe and Mail)
A woman walks in the Toronto heat in this undated photo. (Kevin Van Paassen/The Globe and Mail)

Southern Ontario heat wave to continue another day Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Environment Canada says most of southern Ontario will continue to swelter in the heat for another day.

Meteorologist Peter Kimbell says a heat warning remains in effect from Windsor through to Ottawa, though some isolated pockets around Kingston and the northeast shore of Lake Erie are exempt.

He says a warning goes into effect if a region experiences two days in a row of daytime temperatures of at least 31 degrees Celsius and overnight lows of at least 20 degrees.

He says a cold front is supposed to start passing through in the next 24 hours, bringing cooler temperatures with it.

Kimbell says the warnings should be lifted by later in the day on Tuesday.

While the warnings are in place, Environment Canada urges those who are susceptible to the heat to drink plenty of water even before feeling thirsty and seek relief from the heat when possible. It also cautions pet owners not to leave animals in parked cars.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Flooding on Toronto Islands affecting businesses (The Canadian Press)
 

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular