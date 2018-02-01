Special constable who shot prisoner in Quebec courthouse was only armed, trained officer on duty

The special constable who shot a prisoner in the head after a violent struggle in a Quebec courthouse was the sole armed and trained peace officer on duty, with backup from less-trained private security.

At least five of the unarmed private guards were on the scene of the fight captured on video Wednesday, but they did not work together to use their combined manpower to subdue the 18-year-old, who had just been sentenced to six months in prison and was awaiting transport to jail.

Instead, most of the private security guards watched most of the two-minute altercation at the courthouse in Maniwaki, Que. The constable twice asked for help whereupon two guards briefly grabbed the man's arms before again withdrawing. Witnesses captured on video, including some of the prisoner's relatives, urged the guards to help subdue the agitated man.

"Everybody was watching the show," said Franck Perales, head of the special constables' union of the Quebec government.

Mr. Perales's union has been lobbying and suing the province to try to force the hiring of more constables. "We've been asking for years if they were going to wait for a terrible incident to change things. Now it's happened," Mr. Perales said.

The union leader met with the constable last night and said that the constable had stitches on his head.

Marc Parent, CEO of the Commissionaires, which provides some private security in courthouses but not in Maniwaki, said the guards clearly lacked training and a tactical plan for the situation.

"They were very passive and there was a clear lack of teamwork," said Mr. Parent, a former Montreal police chief with 30 years in law enforcement.

While it's not clear what guidance the guards had, Mr. Parent said, "even private citizens can help a peace officer subdue a person in crisis. If you work in an organized and co-ordinated fashion to subdue someone, it's safer for everyone."

Chris Lacaille, a cousin who filmed the altercation, said the fight started after the prisoner was sentenced as a young offender (which is why he cannot be named here even though he is now an adult).

The prisoner told the constable he wanted to go out for a smoke, Mr. Lacaille said. When the constable refused, the prisoner tried to leave, and the wrestling started. After a two-minute struggle, the prisoner got hold of the constable's nightstick and struck him with it, according to Quebec's Bureau d'enquête indépendente (BEI), the independent agency that investigates police violence. The officer shot the prisoner in the head, the BEI said.

Mr. Perales, whose union represents the constable, defended him, saying the officer was injured and "bleeding badly" from being struck. "Those batons can do a lot of damage. The constable was not in a position where he could allow the detainee hit him again." In the video, the officer repeatedly yells "don't move" and the prisoner appears to be on the ground a couple meters away as the shot is fired.

The constable was taken to hospital and released later in the day.

The prisoner's mother published photos on her Facebook page showing her son unconscious, bloodied and bruised with a ventilator tube in his mouth. She said he is in stable condition but in a coma. She urged people to share the photos saying she wants "justice for my son."

Justice Minister Stéphanie Vallée, who worked for years at the Maniwaki courthouse before, said she could not comment on the case but said courthouse security levels adjust based on events taking place at court and threat assessments. "We make certain checks and there are certain situations where more constables will be sent in. It's not a static situation. There are some situations where more vigilance is required," she said.