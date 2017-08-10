Striking newsroom employees at the Halifax Chronicle Herald are to vote on a tentative contract later today.

A deal was reached Saturday in the 18-month-old labour dispute after two days of mediation.

The mediation was overseen by William Kaplan, who was appointed by the Nova Scotia government in July to help the two sides reach a settlement.

The terms of the tentative deal have not yet been released.

About 60 unionized workers walked off the job in January 2016, over a list of contract concessions the company said it needed to deal with economic challenges in the newspaper industry.

The Chronicle Herald is Canada’s largest independently owned daily newspaper.

