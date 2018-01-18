 Skip to main content

Student has died at University of Ottawa residence, school president says

The president of the University of Ottawa says a student has died at a school residence.

But in a statement posted on the university website, Jacques Fremont did not identify the student nor a cause of death.

"It is with profound sadness and deep regret that I must inform you that a student has passed away in one of our residences," Fremont said.

Fremont offered his condolences on behalf of the school and asked that the family's privacy be respected.

The university president also encouraged students, professors and staff members to contact one of several counselling services provided by the school if they need assistance.

"The university has put in place special measures to help those closest to this student deal with this trying situation," Fremont said.

