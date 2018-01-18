Study sheds light on how fracking increases earthquake risk

Three years after hydraulic fracturing for natural gas — also known as fracking – began around the central Alberta community of Fox Creek, the number of earthquakes in the region suddenly began to rise, including a magnitude 4.8 tremor that rattled the town in January, 2016, and forced the shutdown of a nearby gas well.

Now a scientific study of what happened at Fox Creek is shedding light on the connection between fracking and earthquakes, with results that could help industry better control the seismic activity that fracking creates.

In the study, published Thursday in the journal Science, a Canadian team of researchers compared publicly available data on gas wells operating in the vicinity of Fox Creek with the earthquake frequency recorded by seismometers in the area.

Among the factors they examined, only one – the amount of fluid injected into the ground – seemed to make a difference in the number of earthquakes that were recorded around a given well site.

"Wells that have a higher volume [of fluid] tend to have earthquakes associated with them," said Ryan Schultz, a seismologist with the Alberta Geological Survey and lead author of the study.

Even though most earthquakes are too weak to be felt, a growing number of earthquakes means there is a greater chance of producing a seismic event that causes damage on the surface.

While not all gas plays are seismically active, the findings suggest that well operators can reduce the risk of triggering larger quakes by restricting how much fluid they use in places where the local geology makes earthquakes likely.

"Low-volume hydraulic fracture operations will be much less likely to induce potentially-damaging earthquakes," said Gail Atkinson, a seismologist at Western University in London, Ontario, and a co-author of the study.

The finding comes amid growing international concerns over the seismic risks associated with fracking, a process of using injected fluid to crack open small fissures in bedrock, releasing gas reserves that were previously inaccessible to extraction.