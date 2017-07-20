A Superior Court judge ordered a new trial for Mustafa Ururyar, a man convicted of sexually assaulting a fellow PhD student at York University, citing that he was not given an impartial ruling by the previous judge, whose comments about stereotypes affecting sexual-assault victims showed a lack of objectivity.

In July, 2016, Mr. Ururyar was convicted of sexually assaulting Mandi Gray, a 28-year-old York University PhD student, in his apartment on Jan. 31, 2015.

Mr. Ururyar appealed the conviction after his lawyers argued their client deserved a new trial on seven grounds, which included allegations that Justice Marvin Zuker’s reading on issues such as rape and domestic violence, and stereotypes affecting sexual-assault victims, blurred his objective view of the evidence.

The judge hearing the appeal, Justice Michael Dambrot, said he found some of Justice Zuker’s comments troublesome and suggested that he referred to stereotypes about men. The judge also stated that parts of the trial judge’s reasons for conviction reproduce and draw on various academic references and other sources without attribution.

The Crown argued the defence had no issues with the judge’s behaviour during the trial and only raised concern about a possible bias when Mr. Ururyar was found guilty.

In March, Ms. Gray, who waived a publication ban on her name in order to advance her cause against sexual assault, told reporters that she probably wouldn’t participate in a new trial if one was ordered for Mr. Ururyar, saying she doesn’t have the time or capacity to continue.

Outside court today, Ms. Gray said the entire experience has been a nightmare and warns other sexual-assault victims of reporting their cases to the system.

She said that it’s up to the Crown if they wish to proceed with a new trial, adding, “It doesn’t really matter what I want.”

“It’s been two and a half years since I was sexually assaulted and this sends a loud clear message to other people who are sexually assaulted: don’t bother reporting because you’re going to look at the next two, three years of your life being wrapped up in a system that really doesn’t care about you,” she said.

