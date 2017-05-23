The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is issuing a food recall warning in Quebec for a brand of chicken egg rolls due to possible Listeria contamination.

The agency says that Deliwok is recalling its Supreme brand of chicken egg rolls with the best before date of June 14, 2017.

It says the affected product has been sold at Costco stores in Levis, Que., and Quebec City.

Customers are advised to throw out or return the egg rolls to the store where they were purchased.

The CFIA says it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Report Typo/Error