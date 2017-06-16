The Supreme Court has stuck by its insistence that the criminal-justice system needs tough time limits on delay, dismissing charges in a drug-trafficking case in which it took five years to schedule a five-day trial.

But the court, in a 7-0 ruling that brought together the two factions that had been deeply divided over delay, stressed that the seriousness of an offence plays an important role in considering delay in cases that predate last summer. That means that several murder charges that were dismissed but are now under appeal could be back in play.

The case of James Cody of Newfoundland and Labrador was a chance for the Supreme Court to clarify the principles it established in R v Jordan, a decision on delay last summer that set strict new time limits for the completion of criminal trials.

The Jordan ruling has caused turmoil as the criminal-justice system adjusts to the time limits – 18 months for trials in Provincial Court and 30 months in Superior Court – from charge to completion. Murder cases have been dismissed in Ontario, Alberta and Quebec, and defence lawyers across Canada have brought applications for more than 1,000 cases to be dismissed over delay. Five provinces intervened in the case to urge a more permissive view of delay, particularly for cases already in the system prior to Jordan.

The Cody case highlighted the wide divergence among judges whose job it is to apply the Jordan ruling. Mr. Cody had been accused of trafficking in marijuana and cocaine, possession of a prohibited weapon and breach of probation. He was one of 13 people accused of being part of a drug-trafficking ring between British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador. Mr. Cody’s case was set to take 60 months and 21 days when the trial judge dismissed the charges over unreasonable delay. An appeal court later overturned the ruling, by a 2-1 margin, saying the actual delay had been 16 months.

The Supreme Court disagreed vehemently, calling the much-delayed Cody case “yet another example of why change is necessary,” and finding that the real delay had been 36.5 months.

And, to the provincial Attorneys-General who intervened asking for more flexibility in justifying delay, it said get over it: “Jordan was released a year ago. Like any of this Court’s precedents, it must be followed, and it cannot be lightly discarded or overruled.” Properly applied, it said, it already provides enough flexibility, and takes into account the transitional, pre-Jordan period.

In two key areas, it gave more detailed instructions to trial judges, defence lawyers and prosecutors:

Defence delay. The court had said in Jordan that defence misconduct or willful attempts to delay would be deducted when considering the overall delay. In Cody, the prosecution complained of several defence tactics, and the court did criticize one – a complaint of potential bias made toward two separate judges. The court said that legitimate defence action “takes its meaning from the culture change demanded in Jordan. All justice participants – defence counsel included – must now accept that many practices which were formerly commonplace or merely tolerated are no longer compatible with the right” to a timely trial. It said appeal courts should defer to trial judges on their assessment of defence conduct.

The seriousness of the offence. The court had said in Jordan and a companion case of child rape, R v Williamson, that the seriousness doesn’t matter when considering whether delay is unreasonable. But for cases already in the system pre-Jordan, it stressed that it does matter. It said, however, that it was important to clarify what it meant in Williamson. That case was unusual in that the defence tried to move things along, and the Crown did not.

That clarification regarding the seriousness of the offence provides a ray of hope for Amine and Nicole Nayel, profiled in The Globe earlier this week, whose 28-year-old son Fouad was murdered in 2012. The accused, Adam Picard, had his first-degree murder charge dismissed, and the trial judge said “the more serious the charges, the more the justice system has to work to ensure that the matter is tried within a reasonable time.” This was a key point raised by prosecutors at an appeal hearing this week in Toronto.

Michael Crystal, an Ottawa lawyer who represented Mr. Cody in his appeal at the Supreme Court, said he was delighted for his client, who had had charges over his head for 7 1/2 years. As for the ruling’s broader meaning for defending accused people, he said he was elated. “As a defence lawyer practising in court for the last 25 years, I leave the court today feeling very, very good about being a defence lawyer, and the way my profession has been treated by the Supreme Court, which has said, go forth, vigorously defend, but be careful about the clock.”

The Jordan ruling came out after the trial judge’s decision in the Cody case. On appeal from the Crown, the Newfoundland and Labrador Court of Appeal called in lawyers for both sides to hear their views on how to apply Jordan to cases already in the system. The Jordan ruling contained transitional rules for the pre-Jordan period.

Two of the three appeal-court judges then ruled in the Cody case that the actual delay was just 16 months after subtracting for delay caused by the defence and other permissible forms of delay. But a dissenting judge said the actual delay was 39 months and unconstitutionally long.

But federal prosecutors say they acted reasonably under the rules in place at the time. “If the Crown had known that the law was going to be changed, it might have acted differently; it cannot now go back and change behaviour that was reasonable under the former law,” they said in a legal filing to the Supreme Court.

In the Jordan case, Barrett Jordan, too, was accused of drug trafficking, and his case took 49 1/2 months till completion, a time accepted by the trial judge and an appeal court as reasonable, but which all nine judges on the Supreme Court said was unconstitutionally long. Except for that finding, the court was split, with five judges saying a “culture of complacency and delay” had set in among all justice-system players over the preceding 25 years and time limits had to be established, and four judges saying there had been widespread efforts to battle delay, and objecting to the new limits.

